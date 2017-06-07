June 7 Boohoo.Com Plc:

* Qtrly ‍revenue £120.1 million, up 106%​

* Qtrly ‍like-for-like revenue growth of 78%​

* Qtrly ‍gross margin 54.2%​

* Expects group revenue growth for full year to february 2018 to be around 60%

* ‍expects capital expenditure now to be 63 mln pounds this year​

* Expects FY group EBITDA margins to be in line with previous guidance at around 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: