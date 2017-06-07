BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 7 Boohoo.Com Plc
* Proposed conditional private placing of new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately £50m
* Up to 36.6m existing ordinary shares held by existing shareholders are to be placed with institutional investors
* New placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, June 22Frontier Services Group (FSG) , co-founded by Erik Prince who created the U.S. security firm Blackwater, said on Thursday it would provide logistics, aviation and security services for a regional development project in Somalia.