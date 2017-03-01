BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
March 1 Bookook Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 1,200 won/share for common stock and 1,250 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 11.92 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/x9no2d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: