May 3 BNP Paribas SA

* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the federal holding and investment company, announces its intention to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas

* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says sale represents about 2.5 pct of share capital, held by sfpi-fpim as part of a delegated mission

* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says SFPI-FPIM will reduce its holding in bnp paribas from about 10.3 pct to about 7.8 pct, upon settlement in shares of this transaction

* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs & Merrill Lynch International are acting as joint bookrunners