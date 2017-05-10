BRIEF-CoAssets says unit secured capital market service licence in Singapore
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 VolkerWessels:
* VolkerWessels - bookrunner says narrowed price guidance of €22.50-23.50 per share for IPO
* Volkerwessels - bookrunner says books are covered throughout the revised guidance on the full deal size including the greenshoe for IPO
* Volkerwessels - bookrunner says books will close at 13:00 UK on Thursday 11th may for IPO (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Coassets secures capital market service licence in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 20 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued rising early on Tuesday before a decision by index compiler MSCI on whether to consider Riyadh for a possible upgrade to emerging market status. Most of the rest of the Gulf was sluggish.