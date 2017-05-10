May 10 VolkerWessels:

* VolkerWessels - bookrunner says narrowed price guidance of €22.50-23.50 per share for IPO

* Volkerwessels - bookrunner says books are covered throughout the revised guidance on the full deal size including the greenshoe for IPO

* Volkerwessels - bookrunner says books will close at 13:00 UK on Thursday 11th may for IPO (Bengaluru Newsroom)