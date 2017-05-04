BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Bookrunner:
* Colonial:Bookrunner says visibility on potential investor interest in excess of 90% of deal size, from limited market sounding exercise, including €90m from top reference shareholders
* Colonial:Bookrunner says expect books to close at short notice this evening
* Colonial:Bookrunner says no price guidance at launch (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
MUMBAI, June 19 Pune, a city in India's western state of Maharashtra, sold $31 million in 10-year bonds on Monday, as cities in Asia's third-largest economy look to tap investors for the first time in a decade to finance infrastructure projects.