June 21 BOOKRUNNER:

* Bookrunner says books are multiple times oversubscribed within the initial price range of 3.90 euros to 4.90 euros

* Bookrunner says revised price guidance is now 4.20 euros to 4.60 euros and books are covered in the upper half of this revised range

* Bookrunner says books will close on thursday 22 June 2017

* Bookrunner says trading will commence at 08.00 UK time on Friday 23 June Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)