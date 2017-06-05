BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
June 5 Bookrunner:
* Bookrunner says visibility on potential investor interest for c.90 pct of the accelerated bookbuild deal, from limited market sounding exercise
* Bookrunner says price guidance is with reference to market in accelerated bookbuild deal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
