BRIEF-Basler increases guidance for financial year 2017
* DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017
June 26 Axel Springer Se: Bookrunner:
* Says orders not at 54.90 euros risk missing the transaction
* Says books expected to close at 6:30pm UK time Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* DGAP-ADHOC: BASLER AG: BASLER AG INCREASES GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017
* Visa commits to strategic investment in Klarna; companies plan partnership deal