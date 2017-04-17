BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 17 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp -
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces launch of senior notes offering
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from sale of notes to repay its revolving credit facility
* Commencement of private offering of $350 million of senior notes by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: