BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp :
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - on April 6, unit of co entered into an interest rate swap agreement
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - each swap has notional amount of $100 million, fixes libor at 1.998 pct, effective date of April 30, 2018,maturity of June 30, 2021 Source text:(bit.ly/2p4OFQZ) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.