May 31 Boozt Ab

* FINAL PRICE IN BOOZT'S IPO IS SET AT SEK 62 PER SHARE - TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM STARTS MAY 31, 2017

* OFFER OF NEW SHARES HAS GIVEN BOOZT A GROSS PAYMENT OF ABOUT SEK 400 MILLION AND A NET PAYMENT OF ABOUT SEK 384 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)