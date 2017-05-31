BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 Boozt Ab
* FINAL PRICE IN BOOZT'S IPO IS SET AT SEK 62 PER SHARE - TRADING ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM STARTS MAY 31, 2017
* OFFER OF NEW SHARES HAS GIVEN BOOZT A GROSS PAYMENT OF ABOUT SEK 400 MILLION AND A NET PAYMENT OF ABOUT SEK 384 MILLION
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.