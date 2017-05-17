BRIEF-DM Solutions says third biggest shareholder decreases voting power to 9.2 pct
* Says its third biggest shareholder decreased voting power to 9.2 percent (110,000 shares), from 14.5 percent (160,000 shares), on June 20
May 17 Boozt Ab IPO-BOOZ.ST
* Boozt - Boozt publishes prospectus for initial public offering on nasdaq stockholm
* Boozt - final price in offering is expected to be set within price range of SEK 54 - 63 per share
* Boozt - offering comprises between 24 million and 25 million shares, of which 6.3 million - 7.4 million new shares will be issued by company
* Boozt - offering of new shares will provide Boozt with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 400 million and net proceeds of approximately SEK 384 million
June 19 Genealogy website Ancestry.com Inc on Monday said it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.