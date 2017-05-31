BRIEF-Perficient acquires Clarity Consulting
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
May 31 Boozt AB
* Offering price in Boozt's Initial Public Offering set at SEK 62 per share - trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately
* Norsat securityholders approve plan of arrangement with hytera communications co., ltd.