* H1 net sales 107.6 million euros ($113.9 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 2.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago

* Sees to expand plantations with 500 new hectares of almond trees

* Sees to enter continuous market

($1 = 0.9451 euros)