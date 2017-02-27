BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA :
* H1 net sales 107.6 million euros ($113.9 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 2.6 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Sees to expand plantations with 500 new hectares of almond trees
* Sees to enter continuous market
($1 = 0.9451 euros)
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago