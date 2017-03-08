March 8 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA :

* To propose merger with its units Frusesa-Frutos Secos Espanoles SL, Frusansa-Frutos Secos Andaluces SA, Palacitos SA and Almendras de Altura SA (FRUSESA, FRUSANSA, PALACITOS and ALMENDRAS) through absorption

* For share exchange purposes will issue 84,770 new shares worth 1.8 million euros ($1.9 million)(including share premium)

