BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 28 Borgestad ASA:
* Co and its unit borgestad properties to sell 26,844 shares in Grenland Arena AS to kontorbygg AS
* Purchase price for shares amounts to 53 million Norwegian crowns ($6.3 million)
* Will following sale hold no shares in Grenland Arena AS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3580 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.