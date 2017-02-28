Feb 28 Borgestad ASA:

* Co and its unit borgestad properties to sell 26,844 shares in Grenland Arena AS to kontorbygg AS

* Purchase price for shares amounts to 53 million Norwegian crowns ($6.3 million)

* Will following sale hold no shares in Grenland Arena AS Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3580 Norwegian crowns)