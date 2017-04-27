BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Borgwarner Inc
* Company has reaffirmed its 2017 full year organic growth guidance
* Full year net sales are expected to be $8.81 billion - $9.04 billion
* Borgwarner reports first quarter 2017 U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.89 per diluted share, or $0.91 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.89
* Q1 sales rose 6.1 percent to $2.407 billion
* Sees FY 2017 sales $8.81 billion to $9.04 billion
* Foreign currencies are expected to lower sales by $310 million in FY
* Expects Q2 2017 organic net sales growth of 3.0 pct to 6.5 pct
* Foreign currencies are expected to lower sales by $115 million, or 5.1 pct in Q2
* FY net earnings are now expected to be within a range of $3.50 to $3.60 per diluted share
* Qtrly non - GAAP earnings per share $ 0.91
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* Excluding impact of non-comparable items, operating margin is expected to improve by 40 to 50 basis points in FY
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $8.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.