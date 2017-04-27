April 27 Borgwarner Inc

* Company has reaffirmed its 2017 full year organic growth guidance

* Full year net sales are expected to be $8.81 billion - $9.04 billion

* Borgwarner reports first quarter 2017 U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.89 per diluted share, or $0.91 per diluted share excluding non-comparable items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.89

* Q1 sales rose 6.1 percent to $2.407 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales $8.81 billion to $9.04 billion

* Foreign currencies are expected to lower sales by $310 million in FY

* Expects Q2 2017 organic net sales growth of 3.0 pct to 6.5 pct

* Foreign currencies are expected to lower sales by $115 million, or 5.1 pct in Q2

* FY net earnings are now expected to be within a range of $3.50 to $3.60 per diluted share

* Qtrly non - GAAP earnings per share $ 0.91

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91

* Excluding impact of non-comparable items, operating margin is expected to improve by 40 to 50 basis points in FY

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $2.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.41, revenue view $8.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: