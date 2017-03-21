BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd :
* B.O.S. Better Online Solutions reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $6.8 million versus $7.4 million
* BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd - qtrly basic and diluted net income per share $0.08
* BOS Better Online Solutions - "our outlook for year 2017 is a net profit of $0.5 million and further growth in revenues as compared to year 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.