Feb 27 Bosch Fren Sistemleri

* FY 2016 net profit of 18.5 million lira ($5.16 million) versus 12.4 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 revenue of 112.5 million lira versus 88.9 million lira year ago

* Proposes to pay Fy 2016 dividend of gross 5.4246607 net 4.6109616 lira per share

