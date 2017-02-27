BRIEF-Hornbach Holding FY 2016/17 group EBIT up 14 pct
* FY 2016/17 GROUP EBIT UP DISPROPORTIONATELY BY 14% TO EUR 156.8 MILLION
Feb 27 Bosch Fren Sistemleri
* FY 2016 net profit of 18.5 million lira ($5.16 million) versus 12.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 112.5 million lira versus 88.9 million lira year ago
* Proposes to pay Fy 2016 dividend of gross 5.4246607 net 4.6109616 lira per share
($1 = 3.5887 liras)
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago