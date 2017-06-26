BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group to boost unit's capital by 1.2 bln yuan
* Says board approves to boost hangzhou unit's capital by 1.2 billion yuan ($176.13 million)
June 26 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
* Mak Yun Kuen will cease to be CFO effective from June 26, 2017, but will remain as executive director
* Zhu Gaofeng, current financial controller of group, will be responsible for overall financial and accounting affairs of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medine Limited has declared a final dividend of re 1.20 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2ucs0UD Further company coverage: