BRIEF-India's Everlon Synthetics March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
* Unit and purchaser entered into agreement
* Deal for RMB54.2 million
* Expects to record a gain on disposal of approximately RMB1.0 million upon completion
* Shandong Kangbo is the purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.