BRIEF-India's Everlon Synthetics March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
* Unit, purchaser and target company entered into agreement
* Deal for RMB40.5 million
* Purchaser is jiangsu east element co; target company is Shanghai Xugao Fashion
* Disposal will not have any material adverse impact on business operations and financial position of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.