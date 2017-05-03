May 3 Bosnia's BH Telecom

* Reports 1.8 percent rise in 2016 profit to 92.8 million Bosnian marka ($51.8 million)

* Says revenue down 2.1 percent to 523.6 million Bosnian marka Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by David Evans)