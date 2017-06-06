SARAJEVO, June 6 Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka :

* Says plans to pay dividend of 38.9 million Bosnian marka ($22.4 million) out of profit in 2016 of 70.2 million marka

* Will pay 0.079 marka ($0.045) a share, similar to last year, to its shareholders on June 27. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here%20usvojene%20na%20XXXV%20Skupstini%20akcionara_eng.pdf ] Further company coverage:

(1$ = 1.738 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)