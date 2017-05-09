BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 9 Telekom Srpske Ad Banja Luka
* Says Q1 net profit fell 7.1 percent to 11.1 million Bosnian marka ($6.2 million) from 11.9 million marka in Q1 2016
* Revenues in Q1 down 6.5 percent to 102.4 million Bosnian marka Source text for Eikon: [ID:here%20FI_31%2003%202017.pdf ]] Further company coverage:
(1$ = 1.788 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by David Clarke)
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :