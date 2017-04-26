BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc :
* Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc says net interest income for q1 was $53.6 million, an increase of 4 pct from $51.5 million for q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.