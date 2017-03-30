BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire symetis
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal for $435 million in up-front cash
* Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire Symetis
* Deal for $435 million
* Boston Scientific Corp - on an adjusted basis, transaction is expected to be immaterial in 2017, slightly accretive in 2018
* Boston Scientific - deal expected to be less accretive (or dilutive, as case may be) on a GAAP basis, due to amortization expense and transaction costs
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018