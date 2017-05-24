BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
May 24 Boston Scientific Corp:
* Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
* Boston Scientific Corp - data demonstrate that bt reduces complications in adult patients with severe persistent asthma
* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in cti biopharma corp as of june 6, 2017 - SEC filing