June 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific outlines strategy for sustained growth
at 2017 investor day
* Continues to expect to launch Lotus Edge valve system in
Europe and submit U.S. pre-market approval submission in Q4 of
2017
* Company expects to introduce vercise dbs system in U.S. by
early 2018, pending regulatory approval
* Goal is to achieve an organic revenue compound annual
growth rate for 2018-2020 of six to eight percent
* Goal is to achieve consistent double-digit adjusted EPS
growth for 2018-2020
* Five-year growth strategy intended to help reach a 25
percent adjusted operating margin in 2017 and 28 percent in 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: