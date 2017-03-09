UPDATE 3-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 9 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston scientific receives favorable rulings in edwards lifesciences litigation
* German district court of Düsseldorf determined that Edwards Lifesciences infringed two patents of Boston Scientific
* Edwards has stated that it will seek permission to appeal this judgment
* Edwards Lifesciences and Boston Scientific can appeal each of four decisions as far as district court of Düsseldorf has decided against them
* believes that '550 patent will be revoked by European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* Basra Oil director general Hayyan Abdul Ghani tells Reuters