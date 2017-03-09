March 9 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston scientific receives favorable rulings in edwards lifesciences litigation

* German district court of Düsseldorf determined that Edwards Lifesciences infringed two patents of Boston Scientific

* Edwards has stated that it will seek permission to appeal this judgment

* Edwards Lifesciences and Boston Scientific can appeal each of four decisions as far as district court of Düsseldorf has decided against them

* believes that '550 patent will be revoked by European patent office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: