BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion
* Q1 sales $2.16 billion
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.81 to $0.86
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21
* Sees Q2 2017 sales $2.185 billion to $2.215 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 interventional cardiology worldwide sales $605 million versus $560 million
* Qtrly cardiac rhythm management worldwide sales $463 million versus. $433 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $8.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.