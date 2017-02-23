Feb 23 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston Scientific - on February 23 co announced voluntary
removal of all Lotus Valve devices - SEC filing
* Boston Scientific Corp - expect to bring the Lotus Valve
platform back to market in Europe and other regions in the
fourth quarter of 2017
* Boston Scientific - removed Lotus Valve devices from
global commercial and clinical sites due to reports of premature
release of pin connecting lotus valve to delivery system
* Boston Scientific - anticipate filing U.S. premarket
approval application submission for Lotus Edge Valve system in
Q4, with U.S. launch planned for mid-2018
