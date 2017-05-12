BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Boston Scientific Corp
* Boston scientific announces positive european registry results for watchman™ left atrial appendage closure device
* Boston scientific -data confirmed watchman device had a high implant success rate and was effective in stroke reduction for patients with non-valvular af
* Boston scientific- at one year post implantation of device, results show an 84 percent reduction in annual stroke rate as compared to predicted rates of untreated patients
* Boston scientific-above 70 percent of patients in study were deemed unsuitable for short or long-term anticoagulation at time of watchman implantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.