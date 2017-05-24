EU confirms rollover of Russia sanctions
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to extend sanctions imposed on Russia for its intervention in Ukraine by another six months, European Council President Donald Tusk said.
May 24 Boubyan International Industries Holding Co
* Nine-month net profit attributable to shareholders 273,625 dianrs versus loss of 164,750 dinars year ago
* Nine-month total operating revenue 664,239 dinars versus 269,794 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has signed off on a stamp duty on stock exchange transactions for both buyers and sellers, set at 1.25 Egyptian pounds per 1,000 for the first year, a decree published in the official gazette on Thursday showed.