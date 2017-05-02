BRIEF-Hangzhou Great Star's unit signs robot service agreement with Staples' unit
* Says unit signs robot service agreement with Staples' unit Staples Contract & Commercial,Inc. in the U.S.
May 2 Boubyan Petrochemical Company:
* Signs agreement with two shareholders of Educational Holding to buy their stake in Educational Holding
* Says deal is to purchase 53.34 percent stake in Educational Holding Source:(bit.ly/2p4tiyG) Further company coverage:
* Says unit signs robot service agreement with Staples' unit Staples Contract & Commercial,Inc. in the U.S.
May 26 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co Ltd