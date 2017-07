July 11 (Reuters) - BOURBON CORPORATION SA:

* Reg-Bourbon Joins Automated Ships Ltd and Kongsberg to Deliver Groundbreaking Autonomous Offshore Support Vessel Prototype

* ‍Bourbon Has Entered Into a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) With Automated Ships Ltd​

* ‍MOU TO SUPPORT BUILDING OF PROTOTYPE VESSEL FOR OFFSHORE OPERATIONS, IN COLLABORATION WITH PROJECT'S PRIMARY TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, KONGSBERG​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: