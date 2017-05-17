May 17 Bouygues CFO and deputy CEO Philippe Marien tells a conference call:

* French president Emmanuel Macron's election is "rather good news" for all of our businesses.

* Bouygues has not given up on Tehran airport terminal plan though preliminary deal was cancelled as financing could not be secured in time.

* Group has so far secured 1 billion euros worth of orders under Grand Paris project