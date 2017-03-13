March 13 Bovis Homes Group Plc

* Statement regarding possible offer

* Recently received written proposals from Redrow Plc and Galliford Try Plc outlining potential merger proposals

* Redrow proposed a share and cash transaction for company

* Galliford try proposed an all-share transaction for company

* Board will continue to consider all strategic alternatives

* Discussions with Galliford Try are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: