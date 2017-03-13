Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* Statement regarding possible offer
* Recently received written proposals from Redrow Plc and Galliford Try Plc outlining potential merger proposals
* Redrow proposed a share and cash transaction for company
* Galliford try proposed an all-share transaction for company
* Board will continue to consider all strategic alternatives
* Discussions with Galliford Try are ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.