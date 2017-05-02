BRIEF-Ruden Holdings to acquire 54.5 pct stake in P2P BANK
* Says it will acquire 54.5 percent stake(60,000 shares) in P2P BANK from a Tokyo-based real estate company and a limited company, which is engaged in operation of leisure facilities
May 2 Bovis Homes Group Plc:
* 90.13 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration report, 9.87 percent of votes cast against
* 97.05 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' remuneration policy, 2.95 percent of votes cast against
* New yuan fixing calculation will better reflect market demand