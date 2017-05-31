GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, stay on track for a winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 31 Box Inc
* Box reports 30 percent revenue growth for fiscal first quarter 2018
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $502 million to $506 million
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $121 million to $122 million
* Q1 revenue $117.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.7 million
* Box inc - billings for q1 of fiscal 2018 were $99.6 million, an increase of 31% from q1 of fiscal 2017
* Box inc sees fy gaap and non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $1.25 to $1.21 and $0.48 to $0.44, respectively
* Box inc sees q2 gaap and non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.32 to $0.31 and $0.13 to $0.12, respectively
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $121.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $502.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,254 per ounce - technicals * Gold on track for third straight weekly decline (Updates with quotes, prices) BENGALURU, June 23 Gold prices edged higher on Friday as the dollar softened and risk aversion due to geopolitical events buoyed the safe-haven appeal of the metal. "Risk aversion is on the rise, mainly due to what's happening in the Middle East and also the news about China cracking down on some loans made overseas last