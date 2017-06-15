S.Korea's KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo under contract with US exporter Cheniere
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 15 Box Ships Inc
* Box ships inc - annual meeting has been further adjourned until june 23, 2017 to allow additional time for solicitation of proxies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KOGAS to receive first LNG cargo from Cheniere in July -sources
June 23 Facebook Inc is launching a UK program to train and fund local organizations to combat extremist material online, as internet companies attempt to clamp down on hate speech and violent content on their services.