Two Dutch journalists kidnapped in Colombia by ELN rebels
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.
May 17 Boyaa Interactive International Ltd :
* Qtrly revenue RMB222.4 million versus RMB170.2 million
* Q1 2017 unaudited non-IFRS adjusted net profit RMB70.7 million, up 6.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA, June 19 Two Dutch journalists have been captured by Marxist ELN rebels in a conflict area of northeastern Colombia, the military said on Monday.
* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Jasdaq on June 20