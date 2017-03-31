UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Boyd Gaming Corp
* Boyd Gaming Corp says on March 29, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 2 and refinancing amendment - SEC Filing
* Boyd Gaming Corp says amended credit agreement provides for commitments to make Term B loans in an amount equal to $1.3 billion Source text: [bit.ly/2oj1Cci] Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.