May 2 Boyd Gaming Corp

* Boyd Gaming reports first-quarter 2017 results; company reinstates dividend, reaffirms share repurchase program

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $605.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $604.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirms previously provided FY 2017 guidance of total adjusted EBITDA of $585 million to $605 million

* Says has authorized reinstatement of company's cash dividend program, with an initial quarterly payment of $0.05 per share

* Says board also reaffirmed company's existing share repurchase program, which has $92 million remaining