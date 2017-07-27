FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 8:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Boyd Gaming Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Boyd Gaming Corp

* Boyd Gaming reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42 including items

* Q2 revenue $599.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $602.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations

* Boyd Gaming Corp - for full year 2017, boyd gaming reaffirms its previously provided guidance of total adjusted ebitda of $585 million to $605 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

