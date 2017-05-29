May 29 Boyd Group Income Fund :
* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing
adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash
* Boyd Group Income Fund to acquire Canada's largest
non-franchise collision repair company with 68 locations
* Boyd Group Income Fund says that, through subsidiary
company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets
and business of Assured Automotive Inc
* Boyd Group Income Fund says deal expected to be
immediately accretive to earnings per unit and cash flow per
unit
* purchase price of $193.6 million will also be funded by
way of $47.5 million in Boyd Group Income Fund units priced at
$88.31 per unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: