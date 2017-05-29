May 29 Boyd Group Income Fund :

* purchase price of $193.6 million, subject to post-closing adjustments, will be funded by way of $146.1 million in cash

* Boyd Group Income Fund to acquire Canada's largest non-franchise collision repair company with 68 locations

* Boyd Group Income Fund says that, through subsidiary company, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets and business of Assured Automotive Inc

* Boyd Group Income Fund says deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per unit and cash flow per unit

* purchase price of $193.6 million will also be funded by way of $47.5 million in Boyd Group Income Fund units priced at $88.31 per unit