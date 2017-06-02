PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 BP Plc:
* BP discovers more gas in Trinidad and sanctions development of new field
* Has made two new gas discoveries offshore Trinidad, which have potential to support future developments
* Results of Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells have unlocked about 2 trillion cubic feet of gas in place to underpin new developments
* Have now approved development of our next gasfield offshore Trinidad, Angelin, expected to come on stream in 2019
* At Angelin offshore gas project, drilling is due to commence in Q3 2018 and first gas from the facility is expected in 1Q 2019 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.