BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 BP Plc:
* BP agrees sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC
* Consideration of sale of interest in SECCO to SINOPEC $1.68 billion
* SECCO is currently owned by BP (50%), SINOPEC (30%) and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (20%), in which Sinopec holds a majority interest
* Intends to use proceeds from disposal, most if not all of which are anticipated to be received in 2017, for general corporate purposes
* Tansaction is subject to a number of regulatory approvals and other conditions, subject to which, it is currently anticipated to complete before end of year
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.