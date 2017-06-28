June 28 BPS Technology Ltd

* Expects revenue for FY17 of approximately $109.5m to exceed its forecast of $109.1m

* Anticipates to deliver a fy17 ebitda in range of $13.2m - $13.7m

* Signed an agreement with isynergi limited, alibaba.com's global service partner in Australia

* Co's merchants to gain new cash business from alibaba's 160 million users; BPS to earn new revenue from cash transactions generated